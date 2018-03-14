Fitbit includes payments on special edition of new Versa smartwatch

Fitbit introduces Fitbit Versa, the smartwatch for all — Fitbit — “Leave your wallet at home and easily pay in any store where contactless payments are accepted… Now available with Fitbit Pay on Fitbit Versa Special Edition products; supported by nearly 40 banks in 14 countries, through eligible US American Express, Mastercard and Visa cards, with more countries and banks rolling out in 2018.”
- Android P to include support for GlobalPlatform Open Mobile API
- Google to let users send money directly from their Google Contacts app?
- Samsung Pay to launch in France ‘before the summer’
- Capital One lets cardholders create virtual card numbers in their browser
- PCI updates payment device standard to support PIN entry on mobile phones and tablets