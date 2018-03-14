Kakao Pay reports 1m users of its blockchain-based mobile identity service

Kakao Pay’s blockchain-based authentication boasts 1m users — Yonhap News — “Users of KakaoTalk, South Korea’s top mobile messenger, can use the authentication service on the mobile messenger without having to download an application. A total of 20 institutions and companies, including insurer AIA Life Korea and the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, use the service, Kakao Pay said, adding that it plans to expand the service.”
- Android P to include support for GlobalPlatform Open Mobile API
- Google to let users send money directly from their Google Contacts app?
- Samsung Pay to launch in France ‘before the summer’
- Capital One lets cardholders create virtual card numbers in their browser
- PCI updates payment device standard to support PIN entry on mobile phones and tablets