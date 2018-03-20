Google Pay adds support for Mifare public transportation tickets

NXP’s Mifare 2Go and Google Pay transform public transportation — NXP — PARTNER NEWS — “Combining Google Pay with the security, flexibility and scalability of Mifare products, this solution serves as a catalyst for the mobile transit experience, as it will be available for any consumer equipped with widely-available Android phones that support Near Field Communication (NFC)… The first deployment of this solution went live today with the Las Vegas Monorail.”
- BBVA bank staff to test face recognition for self-serve restaurant orders and payments
- Carriers in Singapore, India, Thailand and the Philippines to link their mobile wallet services
- Huawei to launch mobile payments in 100 countries this year
- Church of England rolls out contactless donations to 16,000 churches, cathedrals and religious sites
- Auchan lets Italian supermarket shoppers scan and pay on their mobile phone