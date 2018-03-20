Auchan lets Italian supermarket shoppers scan and pay on their mobile phone

Auchan launches mobile payment app In Italy — European Supermarket Magazine — “Through the use of the AuchanSpeedy app, customers can scan products in-store and pay for them on their phone. The service, available to the members of the retailer’s customer loyalty programme LaTua!, is in addition to the traditional and self-checkout systems, and aims to provide more payment solutions for shoppers.”
- BBVA bank staff to test face recognition for self-serve restaurant orders and payments
- Carriers in Singapore, India, Thailand and the Philippines to link their mobile wallet services
- Huawei to launch mobile payments in 100 countries this year
- Church of England rolls out contactless donations to 16,000 churches, cathedrals and religious sites
