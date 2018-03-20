Huawei Music, cloud services coming to SA — Tech Central — “The plan is to expand coverage outside China to 60 countries (including South Africa) by June and to 100 countries by the end of the year… Local banks that Huawei is talking to with the hope of integrating the service include Nedbank and First National Bank.”
- BBVA bank staff to test face recognition for self-serve restaurant orders and payments
- Carriers in Singapore, India, Thailand and the Philippines to link their mobile wallet services
- Huawei to launch mobile payments in 100 countries this year
- Church of England rolls out contactless donations to 16,000 churches, cathedrals and religious sites
- Auchan lets Italian supermarket shoppers scan and pay on their mobile phone