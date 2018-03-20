Huawei to launch mobile payments in 100 countries this year

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Huawei Music, cloud services coming to SA — Tech Central — “The plan is to expand coverage outside China to 60 countries (including South Africa) by June and to 100 countries by the end of the year… Local banks that Huawei is talking to with the hope of integrating the service include Nedbank and First National Bank.”

