Bunq launches Apple Pay — De Telegraaf (translation) — “Apple Pay is officially not yet launched in the Netherlands by the American producer of the iPhone. However, Bunq found an opportunity to make Apple Pay available to Dutch users by launching an Italian and Spanish version of the internet bank… Dutch Bunq customers who put the new version of the app on the ‘Italy’ or ‘Spain’ region will then have Apple Pay at their disposal. They can then pay contactlessly in stores with their iPhone.”
- Dutch bank Bunq finds a backdoor way to offer Apple Pay in the Netherlands
- AirAsia to enter the mobile payments market
- Apple’s Gymkit with NFC begins to gain traction
- Macy’s brings mobile self-checkout to department stores
- BBVA bank staff to test face recognition for self-serve restaurant orders and payments