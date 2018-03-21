GymKit continues global expansion with new announcement from Life Fitness — 9to5Mac — “Earlier today, Technogym announced that it has deployed some 5,000 GymKit-enabled cardio machines since November. Following that announcement, Life Fitness announced this evening that it is expanding its rollout of GymKit equipment around the world… Life Fitness says that its Fitness IFC location in Hong Kong and Anytime Fitness Japan’s Ebisu location in Tokyo will be the first locations to add the new machinery, with other locations following as time progresses.”
- Dutch bank Bunq finds a backdoor way to offer Apple Pay in the Netherlands
- AirAsia to enter the mobile payments market
- Apple’s Gymkit with NFC begins to gain traction
- Macy’s brings mobile self-checkout to department stores
- BBVA bank staff to test face recognition for self-serve restaurant orders and payments