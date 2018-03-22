Starbucks to run cashless store pilot in South Korea

Starbucks to test cashless stores in S Korea — Yonhap News — “Starbucks Coffee Korea Co, the local unit of the US coffee giant, said Thursday it will begin a test run of cashless stores at three outlets next month amid rising use of credit card and mobile payment systems… It will mark the second trial for the global coffee giant, following its first cashless store under test run in Seattle.”
- Google Assistant adds support for voice-based payments
- Shell rolls out mobile payments at the pump
- China opens up its payments market to foreign companies
- Apple closes Dutch bank Bunq’s backdoor to Apple Pay