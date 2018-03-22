Shell rolls out mobile payments at the pump

Customers at participating Shell branded retail stations in the US can now pay at the pump and in store using mobile payment with Chase Pay — JP Morgan Chase — “Millions of consumers of participating Shell branded retail sites in the US are now able to pay for fuel with their mobile devices, using either the Shell app or the Chase Pay app… Customers simply pull up to the pump, enter their pump number, and receive a three-digit code to enter into the dispenser to refuel… Customers can also make purchases using the apps inside Shell convenience stores.”