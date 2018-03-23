India to add face biometrics to Aadhaar national ID platform

Will introduce ‘Face ID’ on July 1 for Aadhaar authentication, UIDAI tells Supreme Court — The Hindu — “The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it will introduce ‘Face ID’ on July 1 to enable Aadhaar holders to authenticate their identity to access services, benefits and subsidies. The ‘Face ID’ would help people without biometrics or those with poor biometrics to avoid authentication failures and financial exclusion.”
- Walmart applies for multiple automated shopping patents
- Apple Pay runs free meal delivery promotion
- Google Assistant adds support for voice-based payments
- Shell rolls out mobile payments at the pump