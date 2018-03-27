Samsung Pay’s monthly Android users hit nearly 7m mark in Feb — Yonhap News — “Some 6.94m users of Android-powered smartphones used Samsung Pay at least once last month… Samsung Pay use was centered during lunch times, with those in their 30s and 40s accounting for 28% and 27%, respectively. The corresponding number for those in their 20s stood at 20%.”
- Beijing Metro to replace NFC ticket gates with QR codes?
- Supermarket giant Carrefour rolls out its own NFC mobile payments service
- Samsung Pay now has 7m users in Korea
- WhatsApp to roll out QR payments in India
- India to add face biometrics to Aadhaar national ID platform