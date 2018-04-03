Alexa now lets you donate to nearly 50 nonprofits — Cnet — “Alexa allows you to make a donation between US$5 and US$5,000 and tells you it will share your name, address and email with the charity. It will ask repeatedly if you want to go through with the donation, but you can also set up a four-digit voice-shopping code to prevent accidental donations.”
- Alexa can now use Amazon Pay to make voice-based donations to charity
- Korea’s capital city plans its own payments cryptocurrency
- Google to take its Tez mobile wallet app global
- Apple rolls out support for transit cards in China
- Octopus lets Hong Kong merchants accept NFC payments on their mobile phones