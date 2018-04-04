40% more merchants to accept card payments by 2022

Payment card acceptance set to surge by 40% to 85m outlets worldwide by 2022 — RBR — “The number of card-accepting merchant outlets rose by an impressive 7m in 2016 to 61m. Double digit growth was recorded across Asia-Pacific, central and eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Despite recent strong growth, all three regions continue to be underserved in terms of card acceptance and are expected to remain the engines of global growth, driving the total number of outlets worldwide to 85m by 2022.”