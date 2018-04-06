American Express launches QR and NFC payments app in India

Amex Pay mobile payments solution launched in India — NDTV — “American Express on Monday announced the launch of Amex Pay mobile payment service in India. The service allows American Express card users to make QR code-based and contactless payments through the Amex mobile app.”
- Starbucks rolls out voice ordering and payments in Korea
- Juniper predicts 2.1bn mobile wallet users in 2019
- Apple Pay runs Springtime Savings promo with ten leading brands
- China goes live with QR payments spending cap