Digital is the new language of money: Americans predict payment apps will move to the top spot in their wallet and would like to manage their financial lives in one place — Koski Research — “Americans predict that apps will be the most common in-person payment type in five years… More than four in five Americans (84%) say they are interested in managing their money from one online central platform for deposits, spending, and saving.”
- PayPal expands into mainstream banking
- Four in five Americans want to use one platform to manage all their finances
- American Express launches QR and NFC payments app in India
- Starbucks rolls out voice ordering and payments in Korea
- Juniper predicts 2.1bn mobile wallet users in 2019