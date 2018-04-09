PayPal expands into mainstream banking

PayPal makes a move toward traditional banking — Wall Street Journal — “The San Jose, Calif-based payments company has been quietly reaching out to groups of customers in recent months with an offer to add basic banking features to their PayPal digital wallet. The features include Federal Deposit Insurance Corp insurance for their balances, a debit card that can be used to withdraw cash at ATMs and the ability to direct-deposit their paychecks.”
- Four in five Americans want to use one platform to manage all their finances
- American Express launches QR and NFC payments app in India
- Starbucks rolls out voice ordering and payments in Korea
- Juniper predicts 2.1bn mobile wallet users in 2019