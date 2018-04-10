Central bank fines Alipay for breaching data protection regulations

Alipay is stepping up data protection after PBOC fine — Yicai Global — “Alipay, the fintech platform run by Ant Financial Services Group, is looking to improve its data collection processes after China’s central bank fined it for breaching data protection regulations… Alipay published misleading video campaigns and its collection of personal financial information failed to meet minimum security requirements, the regulator said, adding that the firm also used data inappropriately.”
- SEC charges founder of former mobile payments unicorn Mozido with fraud
- US Secret Service issues ‘chip switch’ card scam warning
- One in five organizations say they have experienced a payments data theft in the last year
- Dutch supermarket chain opens cashless store
- Ant Financial seeks US$9bn in new funding