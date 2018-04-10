Ant Financial seeks US$9bn in new funding

Jack Ma’s Ant Financial to raise $9bn, become world’s biggest unicorn — Wall Street Journal — “Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s financial technology business is about to vault into the ranks of the world’s most valuable companies. Ant Financial Services Group, carved out of his e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd seven years ago, is preparing to raise US$9bn in a private funding round, according to people familiar with the matter. That ups a previous fundraising target of US$5bn.”
- SEC charges founder of former mobile payments unicorn Mozido with fraud
- US Secret Service issues ‘chip switch’ card scam warning
- One in five organizations say they have experienced a payments data theft in the last year
- Dutch supermarket chain opens cashless store
