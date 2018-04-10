Dutch supermarket chain opens cashless store

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Spar Netherlands opens first cashless store — Retail Systems — “Called ‘Skippen’, or Skipping in English, the new concept enables students who download the accompanying app to purchase goods in-store without having to queue for a cash register. Shoppers simply scan items into their shopping cart via a QR code, before completing the payment with Tikkie — ABN Amro’s online payment solution.”

Source