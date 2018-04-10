SEC charges founder of former mobile payments unicorn Mozido with fraud

SEC charges fintech company founder with scheme to defraud investors and misappropriate funds — US Securities and Exchange Commission — “The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Michael Liberty, the founder of the fintech startup now known as Mozido Inc, with a scheme to trick hundreds of investors into investing in his shell companies instead of Mozido. Liberty and his accomplices then allegedly stole most of the more than US$48m raised to fund a lavish lifestyle that included private jet flights, multi-million dollar residences, expensive cars, and movie production ventures.”