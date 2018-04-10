Secret Service warns of chip card scheme — Krebs On Security — “The US Secret Service is warning financial institutions about a new scam involving the temporary theft of chip-based debit cards issued to large corporations. In this scheme, the fraudsters intercept new debit cards in the mail and replace the chips on the cards with chips from old cards. When the unsuspecting business receives and activates the modified card, thieves can start draining funds from the account.”
- SEC charges founder of former mobile payments unicorn Mozido with fraud
- US Secret Service issues ‘chip switch’ card scam warning
- One in five organizations say they have experienced a payments data theft in the last year
- Dutch supermarket chain opens cashless store
- Ant Financial seeks US$9bn in new funding