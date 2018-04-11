Microsoft researchers unveil NFC smart mat ‘sensing platform’

Project Zanzibar: Blurring the distinction between the digital and the physical worlds via tangible interaction in a portable implementation — Microsoft Research — “The Project Zanzibar mat combines capacitive sensing and near field communication (NFC) in a novel way, enabling multi-touch and hover gesture input to coexist with physical object manipulation and control. The Project Zanzibar research platform also introduces the power of portability in a tangible user interface because rather than provide its own display, it takes advantage of existing devices such as tablets. Roll it up, stow it and break it out at a picnic or on a train trip.”