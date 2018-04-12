Nike unveils limited edition NFC sneakers that deliver member-only perks

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Nike launches connected shoe that builds on tech from NBA jerseys — SportTechie — “NikePlus members in New York City will be able to purchase Nike’s first-ever connected sneaker, called AF1 NikeConnect QS NYC, via the Nike Snkrs app. A near field communication (NFC) chip embedded into the shoe will activate exclusive members-only opportunities when scanned with a user’s smartphone.”

