Samsung Pay rolls out its rewards program in India

Samsung Rewards now rolling out to Samsung Pay users in India — Financial Express — “Samsung India on Thursday rolled out Samsung Rewards for the users of its mobile payments service Samsung Pay in India where they can collect and redeem ‘points’ to purchase the company’s devices. The programme is already available for Samsung Pay users in other global markets, including South Korea, the US, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Russia, Thailand and Malaysia.”
- Uber to integrate transit ticketing into its mobile app
- Alfa-Bank introduces instant mobile debit card issuance
- Nike unveils limited edition NFC sneakers that deliver member-only perks
- Washington Metro to accept mobile payments from 2019