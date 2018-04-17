Google Pay expands support for transit ticketing cards to Portland

Google Pay now supports Hop Fastpass transit tickets in Portland, Oregon — Android Police — “To use Google Pay to pay for transit in Portland, users must first download the Hop Fastpass app and add money to create a virtual card. Once the virtual card is set up, holding your phone up the reader will work the same as with a regular Hop card.”
- Emirates NBD rolls out blockchain security platform that adds QR codes to physical cheques
- Japanese airline ANA to enter mobile payments market
- Rambus white paper sets out the benefits of in-aisle mobile checkout
- Mastercard files blockchain identity patent