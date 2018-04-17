Emirates NBD rolls out blockchain security platform that adds QR codes to physical cheques

Emirates NBD leads banking sector in cheque security by successfully rolling out ‘Cheque Chain’ at scale — Emirates NBD — “Cheque Chain enables a unique QR (Quick Response) code to be printed on every leaf of newly issued cheque books. The unique code registers each cheque on the bank’s blockchain platform, ensuring that once the cheque is received and cleared under the bank’s ICCS technology, bank staff can validate the cheque’s authenticity and have access to its source at all times. In doing so, this significantly reduces the risk of fraud by making cheque forgery much more difficult.”