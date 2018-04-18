Samsung Canada teams up with RBC to expand Samsung Pay availability to Canadians — Samsung — “This latest announcement follows the expanded Canadian availability of Samsung Pay, with RBC joining existing Samsung Pay partners including CIBC, American Express Canada, ATB Financial, Interac Debit, Mastercard, Scotiabank and Visa Canada.”
- Royal Bank of Canada adds support for Samsung Pay
- Emirates NBD rolls out blockchain security platform that adds QR codes to physical cheques
- Google Pay expands support for transit ticketing cards to Portland
- Japanese airline ANA to enter mobile payments market
- Rambus white paper sets out the benefits of in-aisle mobile checkout