JCB pilot of Japan’s first fingerprint authentication chip card — JCB — “Users first record one or more fingerprints for authentication purposes. When they want to buy something, they need only touch the fingerprint sensor on the card’s lower right corner with their finger so as to authenticate payment. The fingerprint record is only kept in the card, and given that fingerprint authentication is also done on the card, merchants do not need any further equipment to accept payment.”
- JCB to pilot biometric payment cards in Japan
- Royal Bank of Canada adds support for Samsung Pay
- Emirates NBD rolls out blockchain security platform that adds QR codes to physical cheques
- Google Pay expands support for transit ticketing cards to Portland
- Japanese airline ANA to enter mobile payments market