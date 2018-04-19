Google’s mobile payments app has now been installed 100m times

Google Pay hits 100m installs on the Play Store — Android Police — “100m is impressive, but it may not be nearly as impressive as you’re imagining. For instance, Google Pay uses the same Play Store listing and APK pname (com.google.android.apps.walletnfcrel) as Android Pay, which Android Pay continued to use from Google Wallet. Additionally, Google Wallet/Android Pay/Google Pay has been pre-installed on quite a few devices.”
- Chevrolet and Shell let drivers pay for fuel and access offers from their vehicles
- US supermarket chain Meijer to launch mobile self-checkout service
- Charity to roll out contactless donation screens following successful three week pilot
- JCB to pilot biometric payment cards in Japan