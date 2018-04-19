Meijer to launch self-scanning app to speed grocery checkout — Chicago Tribune — “The Shop & Scan service allows shoppers to scan products as they shop with a Meijer app downloaded on their phones and bag the groceries on the go. To check out, shoppers hold their phones up to a self-checkout register, then walk out the door.”
- Chevrolet and Shell let drivers pay for fuel and access offers from their vehicles
- US supermarket chain Meijer to launch mobile self-checkout service
- Charity to roll out contactless donation screens following successful three week pilot
- Google’s mobile payments app has now been installed 100m times
- JCB to pilot biometric payment cards in Japan