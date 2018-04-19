Chevrolet and Shell let drivers pay for fuel and access offers from their vehicles

Chevy and Shell deliver fuel payment from the comfort of the driver’s seat — Chevrolet — “Chevrolet and Shell are rolling out the automotive industry’s first embedded, in-dash fuel payment and savings experience. This new feature will allow drivers of eligible Chevrolet vehicles to pay and save directly through the touchscreen in their vehicle when they fuel up at participating Shell-branded stations, without swiping a credit card or using a mobile device.”
