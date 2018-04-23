PayPal can now be used to make Samsung Pay mobile payments in US stores

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Continuing to make choice a reality with Samsung Pay — PayPal — “Today, we have begun rolling out the ability for consumers to use PayPal within Samsung Pay and make purchases at the millions of retailers that accept Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay users can load their PayPal account with the debit card or bank account found in their PayPal Wallet for use in-store — all while continuing to earn Samsung Rewards points.”

Source