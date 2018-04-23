Walmart files blockchain payments data storage patents

Walmart wants to store payment data on a blockchain — Coindesk — “Newly published patent filings from retail giant Walmart hint at a plan to store payments data using blockchain tech. The two applications — published on Thursday by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) — both reference using a blockchain-powered platform to secure the payment data, ensuring that private information can’t be access by unauthorized parties.”
- Card networks to co-develop single buy button for online transactions
- PayPal can now be used to make Samsung Pay mobile payments in US stores
- Chinese province uses Alipay QR codes for citizen ID
- Facebook to launch Messenger payments in India