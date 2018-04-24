Samsung Pay launch date for South Africa — MyBroadband — “Samsung Pay will launch in South Africa around June 2018, the CEO of Samsung Electronics Africa, Sung Yoon, has announced. Speaking on the Expresso Show, Yoon said Samsung Pay will be available this winter, but then firmed up his statement to ‘around June’.
- Copenhagen Business School lets students make payments with just their finger — no card or smartphone required
- Contactless payments are now used for half of all public transport journeys in London
- Samsung Pay to go live in South Africa in June
- Walmart files blockchain payments data storage patents
- Card networks to co-develop single buy button for online transactions