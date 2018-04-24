Half of all London’s pay as you go journeys are now contactless — MayorWatch — “Figures released by Transport for London show that more than 17m contactless pay as you go journeys are now made using contactless each week, with more than 1.7bn journeys made since launch.”
- Copenhagen Business School lets students make payments with just their finger — no card or smartphone required
- Contactless payments are now used for half of all public transport journeys in London
- Samsung Pay to go live in South Africa in June
- Walmart files blockchain payments data storage patents
- Card networks to co-develop single buy button for online transactions