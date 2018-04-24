Pay with the touch of a finger — Nets — “Now, students and visitors at Copenhagen Business School (CBS) can leave their cash, cards and smartphones behind and buy lunch using just their finger… The payment process is very much like other contactless payments but the increased security creates one key difference — even high-value transactions do not require the extra step of PIN entry.”
- Copenhagen Business School lets students make payments with just their finger — no card or smartphone required
- Contactless payments are now used for half of all public transport journeys in London
- Samsung Pay to go live in South Africa in June
- Walmart files blockchain payments data storage patents
- Card networks to co-develop single buy button for online transactions