Ingenico Group and USA Technologies announce a three year strategic alliance agreement — USA Technologies — PARTNER NEWS — “Through the Alliance Agreement, both companies will partner to pursue the unattended retail marketplace with a bundled solution that pairs Ingenico Group’s innovative hardware, software, security and services solutions portfolio with USAT’s comprehensive ePort Connect services platform specifically designed for the unattended retail market.”
- Barclays signs digital and mobile payments deal with PayPal
- Beijing Metro begins accepting QR code mobile tickets at turnstiles
- Paytm introduces NFC payments in India
- Ingenico and USA Technologies team up to bring contactless payments to unattended retail locations
- Chinese consumers made over 275bn mobile payments in 2017