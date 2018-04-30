QR code smartphone tickets available for subway — China.org.cn — “Travellers in Beijing can now use a QR code on their smartphone as a ticket to ride the subway… Passengers can download an app called RuubyPay that generates a QR code ticket that can be read using a scanner built into the subway turnstiles. The QR code scanning app can be used on any smartphone running iOS or Android that is connected to the internet, according to Sina.com. Tickets can be paid for using a linked bank, Alipay, or JD Finance account.”
- Barclays signs digital and mobile payments deal with PayPal
- Beijing Metro begins accepting QR code mobile tickets at turnstiles
- Paytm introduces NFC payments in India
- Ingenico and USA Technologies team up to bring contactless payments to unattended retail locations
- Chinese consumers made over 275bn mobile payments in 2017