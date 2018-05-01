PayPal patents augmented reality payments system

PayPal has an idea for augmented reality payment glasses — here’s how it could work — CNBC — “The software as imagined could overlay product information and purchasing options onto physical objects, according to the patent — originally filed in 2016 but extended earlier this week. A shopper looking at an item on the storefront shelves would see a hovering, virtual description including price, payment options and return policy. The glasses could also walk shoppers through the steps to purchase items online, with vendor and purchaser information already stored in the system.”