PayPal has an idea for augmented reality payment glasses — here’s how it could work — CNBC — “The software as imagined could overlay product information and purchasing options onto physical objects, according to the patent — originally filed in 2016 but extended earlier this week. A shopper looking at an item on the storefront shelves would see a hovering, virtual description including price, payment options and return policy. The glasses could also walk shoppers through the steps to purchase items online, with vendor and purchaser information already stored in the system.”
- US consumers report growing dissatisfaction with mobile payments services
- Safaricom to launch messaging service that leverages M-Pesa for payments
- PayPal patents augmented reality payments system
- Barclays signs digital and mobile payments deal with PayPal
- Beijing Metro begins accepting QR code mobile tickets at turnstiles