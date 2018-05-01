One of the world’s biggest mobile money services wants to become a social network — Quartz — “The messaging service, known as Bonga (which means “to chat” in colloquial Swahili), was partially launched on April 26, in closed beta testing for select users on Android devices, according to documents seen by Quartz. The app will allow users to review their balance on M-Pesa, besides letting customers transact money without leaving the platform.”
- US consumers report growing dissatisfaction with mobile payments services
- Safaricom to launch messaging service that leverages M-Pesa for payments
- PayPal patents augmented reality payments system
- Barclays signs digital and mobile payments deal with PayPal
- Beijing Metro begins accepting QR code mobile tickets at turnstiles