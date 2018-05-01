US consumers report growing dissatisfaction with mobile payments services

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

34% of those eligible are using mobile payments, but few would recommend them — Auriemma Consulting Group — “Problems at the point of sale can prevent even the most enthusiastic Pay users from developing the habit of paying with their mobile device. This, in turn, lessens the opportunity and likelihood for recommending the service. In fact, 42% of mobile payment users wouldn’t recommend the service, up 11 points compared to last year (31%).”

Source