34% of those eligible are using mobile payments, but few would recommend them — Auriemma Consulting Group — “Problems at the point of sale can prevent even the most enthusiastic Pay users from developing the habit of paying with their mobile device. This, in turn, lessens the opportunity and likelihood for recommending the service. In fact, 42% of mobile payment users wouldn’t recommend the service, up 11 points compared to last year (31%).”
- US consumers report growing dissatisfaction with mobile payments services
- Safaricom to launch messaging service that leverages M-Pesa for payments
- PayPal patents augmented reality payments system
- Barclays signs digital and mobile payments deal with PayPal
- Beijing Metro begins accepting QR code mobile tickets at turnstiles