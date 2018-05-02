Mastercard to let cardholders self-enrol on biometric payment cards

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Mastercard pioneers remote biometric card enrolment — Mastercard — “Through significant research and development, a revolutionary battery-powered sleeve will now let people self-enrol their contact or contactless biometric card. Their fingerprint is scanned by the sensor on the card and an encrypted digital template is created and securely stored… ‘Now we have a sleeve to register fingerprints so people don’t have to make a trip to a bank branch.'”

Source