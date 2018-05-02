Apple financial results conference call Q2 2018 — Apple — “We believe the availability of Apple Pay at major transit systems have been a key driver of adoption among commuters… Apple Pay is already the most successful mobile transit payment system in Tokyo, which has the busiest transit system of all. With the launch of Brazil in April, Apple Pay is now available in 21 markets and we expect Norway, Poland and Ukraine to launch in the next several months.”
- Apple Pay to go live in Norway, Poland and Ukraine as transit ticketing drives consumer adoption
- ANZ reports 156% increase in mobile payment volumes
- GlobalPlatform adds biometric security APIs
- Mastercard to let cardholders self-enrol on biometric payment cards
- US consumers report growing dissatisfaction with mobile payments services