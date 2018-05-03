Mastercard CEO: Single buy button to start rolling out at the end of this year

Q1 2018 Mastercard Inc earnings conference call — Mastercard — “I’m a big supporter of the single checkout button. I think it’s transformative for the industry as a whole, for the ecosystem… Somewhere over the course of the latter part of this year, you’ll begin to see the first aspects of this coming out into the marketplace. You’ll probably see a real push in the early part of next year.”
- White paper sets out how Trusted Execution Environments can be used to secure mobile payments, loyalty, credentials and more
- Google Pay begins to roll out on the web
- Amazon to offer discounts to merchants that sign up for Amazon Pay
- Apple Pay to go live in Norway, Poland and Ukraine as transit ticketing drives consumer adoption