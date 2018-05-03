Mastercard CEO: Single buy button to start rolling out at the end of this year

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Q1 2018 Mastercard Inc earnings conference call — Mastercard — “I’m a big supporter of the single checkout button. I think it’s transformative for the industry as a whole, for the ecosystem… Somewhere over the course of the latter part of this year, you’ll begin to see the first aspects of this coming out into the marketplace. You’ll probably see a real push in the early part of next year.”

