Google Pay begins to roll out on the web

5 ways Google Pay can save you time and money at checkout — Google — “We’re starting to roll out Google Pay on the web from desktop and iOS — which means you’ll start seeing it when you’re shopping on browsers like Chrome, Safari, and Firefox, no matter your device… Once you’ve added a card to Google Pay, you won’t need to enter your payment info again — even when you’re checking out in an app or on a site for the first time. And if you’re checking out on Chrome, Google Pay can automatically fill in your billing, shipping, and payment info, so you don’t have to bother with forms.”