Deutsche Bank to let airlines collect payments direct from customers’ bank accounts

Deutsche Bank pilots game-changing payments solution with IATA — Deutsche Bank — “Deutsche Bank will collect customer payments directly from consumer accounts in line with the newly revised EU Payments Services Directive, PSD2. Currently, payments are mainly processed via credit and debit transactions… With direct payments being processed and received in near-real time, IATA’s member airlines will benefit from the acceleration of their funds. This will generate significant working capital and liquidity benefits — reducing days sales outstanding and the cost of funding for these airlines.”