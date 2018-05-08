Samsung Pay adds online payments in the UAE

Samsung Pay launches UAE online payments option — Arabian Business — “One year after it was first launched in the UAE, Samsung’s mobile payment service ‘Samsung Pay’ has been made available for online payments. Up until now, the payment service was limited to in-store retail payments, but the new launch will also [allow] users of the service to pay for goods online.”
- US consumers are making fewer online purchases on their mobile phones due to ‘cumbersome payment methods’
- FNB to roll out biometric ATMs that customers can use to open a bank account
- Phoenix reports drop in number of US consumers making use of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
- Instagram lets merchants take payments from within its app
- Samsung Pay adds cash back deals ‘from leading retailers’