Google releases SDK for securing applications with TEEs

Introducing Asylo: an open-source framework for confidential computing — Google — “Asylo is an open-source framework and SDK for developing applications that run in trusted execution environments (TEEs)… Previously, developing and running applications in a TEE required specialized knowledge and tools. In addition, implementations have been tied to specific hardware environments. Asylo makes TEEs much more broadly accessible to the developer community, across a range of hardware — both on-premises and in the cloud.”
- US consumers are making fewer online purchases on their mobile phones due to ‘cumbersome payment methods’
- FNB to roll out biometric ATMs that customers can use to open a bank account
- Phoenix reports drop in number of US consumers making use of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
- Instagram lets merchants take payments from within its app
- Samsung Pay adds cash back deals ‘from leading retailers’