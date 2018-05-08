Google releases SDK for securing applications with TEEs

Introducing Asylo: an open-source framework for confidential computing — Google — “Asylo is an open-source framework and SDK for developing applications that run in trusted execution environments (TEEs)… Previously, developing and running applications in a TEE required specialized knowledge and tools. In addition, implementations have been tied to specific hardware environments. Asylo makes TEEs much more broadly accessible to the developer community, across a range of hardware — both on-premises and in the cloud.”