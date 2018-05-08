Samsung Pay adds cash back deals ‘from leading retailers’

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

A more holistic mobile shopping experience with Samsung services — Samsung — “In the new Cash Back section of the Samsung Pay app’s home screen, users will find a range of exclusive offers from leading retailers. When they click on the offer they want and complete a purchase through the participating merchant, the user will receive a percentage back on their purchase which they can then spend toward a purchase — anywhere they use Samsung Pay.”

