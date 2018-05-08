Instagram lets merchants take payments from within its app

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Instagram quietly launches payments for commerce — Techcrunch — “Instagram just stealthily added a native payments feature to its app for some users. It lets you register a debit or credit card as part of a profile, set up a security pin, then start buying things without ever leaving Instagram… A tap through to the terms of service reveals that Instagram Payments are backed by Facebook’s Payments rules.”

Source